Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ANZBY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

