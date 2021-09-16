Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.79. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

