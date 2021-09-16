Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,131,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

