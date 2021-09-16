Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Down 85.1% in August

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of AVACF stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. Avance Gas has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

Get Avance Gas alerts:

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.