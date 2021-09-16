Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.20

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.20 and last traded at $97.81, with a volume of 22687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Bank of America upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3,234.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after acquiring an additional 298,325 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

