Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,087 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Dover by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.80.

NYSE:DOV opened at $167.70 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $176.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.89 and a 200 day moving average of $152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

