Aviva PLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

