Aviva PLC Purchases 7,912 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

