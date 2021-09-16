Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $125.28 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $126.25. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.