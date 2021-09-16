Aviva PLC Sells 1,402 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 2.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 19.0% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock worth $17,993,133 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $195.09 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.04 and its 200-day moving average is $176.45.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

