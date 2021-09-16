Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,600 shares, a growth of 127.2% from the August 15th total of 208,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

MYAGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.40 to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

MYAGF traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $7.52. 62,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,317. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

