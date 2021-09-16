B. Riley Cuts Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target to $56.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $38.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $991.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,344 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,253,171 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $61,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,629,000 after purchasing an additional 83,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.