B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Plans $0.04 Dividend

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B2Gold stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of B2Gold worth $21,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.