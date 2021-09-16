B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.64

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 140800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTG. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Amundi acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $22,944,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 51.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 275.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,051 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 240.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,100 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

