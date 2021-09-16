Ball (NYSE:BLL) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Research analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

BLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ball by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

