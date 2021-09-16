Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 91,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,242,405 shares.The stock last traded at $15.90 and had previously closed at $15.53.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.
The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
