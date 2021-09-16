Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 91,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,242,405 shares.The stock last traded at $15.90 and had previously closed at $15.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.

The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

