Banano Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.35 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Banano has a market capitalization of $14.35 million and $227,045.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00073100 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00063666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00122383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00176892 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,241 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,063,996 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

