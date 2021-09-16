Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

BBVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,952,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,787 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

