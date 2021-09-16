Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Up 420.6% in August

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,238,300 shares, an increase of 420.6% from the August 15th total of 5,808,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 302,383.0 days.

BPCGF remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Thursday. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

