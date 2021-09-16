Bank of America Downgrades Fisker (NYSE:FSR) to Neutral

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

NYSE:FSR opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 0.94. Fisker has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fisker will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the second quarter valued at $460,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fisker in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Fisker in the first quarter valued at $3,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fisker in the second quarter valued at $1,718,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Fisker in the second quarter valued at $357,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

