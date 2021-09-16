Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $46.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.42.

NYSE:BAC opened at $40.14 on Monday. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $337.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

