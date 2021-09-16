Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after acquiring an additional 578,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after buying an additional 1,682,672 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,082 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,160 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

