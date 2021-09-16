Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.
Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
