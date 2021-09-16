Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Bankinter stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

