Barclays Increases S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Price Target to GBX 775

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFOR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 705 ($9.21).

Shares of LON SFOR opened at GBX 782 ($10.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -977.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 731.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 611.84. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 276 ($3.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 852 ($11.13).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

