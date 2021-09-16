Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMW. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.86 ($116.30).

ETR:BMW opened at €83.09 ($97.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

