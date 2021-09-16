Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives $2.32 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of BTEGF opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

