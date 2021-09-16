Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives $40.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several research analysts have commented on BEEM shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

BEEM traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $29.71. 379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,708. The stock has a market cap of $198.70 million and a PE ratio of -35.80. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%. Analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 14.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Beam Global in the first quarter worth $217,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

