Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires 104,038 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,213,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,038 shares during the period. DURECT makes up about 2.0% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned approximately 0.97% of DURECT worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DURECT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,421. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DURECT Co. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $279.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.26.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DURECT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

