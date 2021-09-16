Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $20.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,868.34. 47,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,827. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,728.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2,431.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,841.72.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

