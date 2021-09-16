Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cameco by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.09. 454,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,786. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

