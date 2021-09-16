Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.31. The stock had a trading volume of 481,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,251,573. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

