Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 8,603 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $447.52. 246,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,268,193. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $444.58 and its 200 day moving average is $424.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

