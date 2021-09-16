BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.34

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 43758147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

