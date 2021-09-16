BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Up 27.9%

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU)’s stock price rose 27.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.68 and last traded at C$6.38. Approximately 111,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 134,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.99.

BLU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BELLUS Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.67.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$571.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.