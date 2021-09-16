Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires 3,753 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. HubSpot accounts for about 1.0% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 380.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 3,251.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,839,000 after acquiring an additional 164,122 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $23.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $703.10. 8,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,206. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $637.03 and its 200-day moving average is $554.40. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.06 and a fifty-two week high of $715.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,826 shares of company stock worth $8,366,650. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.08.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

