Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $78.88. 272,893 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.83.

