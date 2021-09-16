Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 117,672 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 31,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

