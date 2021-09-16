Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $139,000 Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,401,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $45.13 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.