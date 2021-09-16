Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $75.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $115.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

