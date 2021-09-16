Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CME Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME stock opened at $188.96 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

