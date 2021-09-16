Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $166,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $474.80 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

