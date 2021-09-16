Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MFC. FIL Ltd raised its position in Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291,007 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 615.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,358,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,606 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 691.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth about $23,642,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

