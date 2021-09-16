Benchmark Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $4.99 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $28,879.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00002823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00062087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00140897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.07 or 0.00798696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046778 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 7,202,606 coins and its circulating supply is 3,736,995 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

