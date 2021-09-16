Berenberg Bank Increases Abcam (LON:ABC) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,442 ($18.84).

Shares of LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,486 ($19.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.79. Abcam has a 1-year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The company has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,651.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,434.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,436.66.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

