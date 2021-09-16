BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 86.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

