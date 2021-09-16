BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 77 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in VMware by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $628,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $117,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in VMware by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $109,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.9% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 689,191 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $103,688,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Citigroup boosted their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

