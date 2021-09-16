BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $376.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.01. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $382.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

