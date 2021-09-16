Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.52

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.52 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 17.74 ($0.23). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.23), with a volume of 1,395,329 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.

Berkeley Energia Company Profile (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

