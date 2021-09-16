Bernard Fried Sells 10,000 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PWR traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.71. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

