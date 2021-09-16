BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Jeff Mengoli Sells 2,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $111,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeff Mengoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Jeff Mengoli sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $301,950.00.

Shares of BIGC stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.77. 1,385,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,052. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.90.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 315.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 11.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 69,457 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

